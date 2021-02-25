'Legacy forest' to be planted in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said her father would have been “chuckling” after plans were unveiled to plant trees around the world in his honour.

His daughter, Lucy Teixeira, 52, said she hopes the Trees for Tom initiative will result in a wood in his home county of Yorkshire and the reforestation of part of India, where he served during the Second World War.

Sir Tom’s family selected two environmental charities to grow his “legacy forest” on their behalf – the Woodland Trust in the UK, and TreeSisters internationally.