Marathon Republican Party Meeting On Censuring Sen. Pat Toomey Delays Action For Another Day
After a five-hour marathon session Wednesday night, the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee came to no resolution about censuring U.S. Sen.

Pat Toomey for his impeachment vote to convict former President Trump; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.