'Khelo India Winter Games' ready to organise night skiing in Gulmarg

JandK government has organised a mesmerising night skiing event in Gulmarg district.

Gulmarg is world famous ski and tourist resort in north Kashmir of JandK.

It will see around 1200 athletes from different parts of the country participating in the second edition of the five-day long 'Khelo India Winter Games'.

This event is advance exercise of 'Khelo India Winter Games' programme that will be started officially on February 26.

It will attract skiing lovers from across the world.

The event is conducted to promote adventure tourism and aimed at engaging the youth in positive and constructive activities.

The games include snowshoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, nordic skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering and ice stock.

The government has planned many cultural programs as part of the event besides setting up stalls of ethnic food and local crafts.

'Khelo India Winter Games' is being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports in collaboration with the JandK Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of JandK.

While speaking to media, MoS of Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, Kiren Rijiju said, "We want to support our young generation for excellence in sports.

We couldn't provide facilities in the past.

We are bringing Khelo India here as the place is naturally gifted to organise winter games."