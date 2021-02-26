Minnesotans see hope for end of pandemic

KIMT News 3's Anthony Monzon talks with people about the new Covid-19 vaccine distribution timeline.

Well katie... i can tell you... just walking around peace plaza earlier today with a copy of minnesota's new vaccine plan... people were eager to take a look and see when they might be able to role up their sleeve.

And for some... that information is giving them hope the end of the pandemic may be in sight.

"the thought of walking down those streets at dan patch boulevard with a corn dog in my hand is like the happiest thought i can imagine.

That is within our reach" governor walz isn't the only minnesotan dreaming of a return to normalcy this summer.

As more doses of vaccine are administered and timelines turn increasingly concrete... residents across the north star state are seeing hope in the months ahead.

"i think there's a light at the end of the tunnel, we just have to be patient."

Lee partington is an entertainer in lake city.

He says it was a bit of a struggle securing a vaccine appointment... but today his hard work payed off after receiving a call from mayo clinic confirming his spot.

"i was very happy to hear that phone ring, and i hope everybody has the success that i did."

For partington... being vaccinated brings him one step closer to performing for the people he loves.

"they miss me, and i miss them, so we're going to get this job done today."

Others say they're finding calm in the clarity of the state's new vaccine timeline.

Brandon my?

"*osi of oronoco says questions have been common during the vaccine rollout... and it's nice to start seeing answers organized in one place.

"there's a lot of questions right now about everyone wondering when can they get theirs, and it's just nice like to have this detailed timeline of who can get it governor walz and health officials are optimistic about a promised boost in production from pfizer and moderna.

That could alter the timeline which right now is a conservative estimate.

Right now the minnesota department of health estimates over 25?

"*percent of olmsted county residents have been vaccinated.///