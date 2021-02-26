Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family
Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family

Land Rover has unveiled a V8 version of the new Defender, with 525 hp of power and a more aggressive look.

This Defender V8 tops the range of the brand's new adventurer.

Here is a first look video.