The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Driving Video

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan

Welcome to a new, even more digital and efficient world, and welcome home: the new C-Class stands for both, and in all respects creates a future-proof comfort zone in a time of worldwide transformation.

As the first classic model series from Mercedes-Benz, the new C-Class is electrified throughout thanks to plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids with 48-volt technology and integrated starter-generator.

Due to a high-efficiency battery system, it achieves an electric range of about 100 kilometres (WLTP) as a plug-in hybrid.

That is unprecedented in this category to date.

It also sets standards with respect to sustainability.

And because the C-Class is one of the company's highest-volume model series, this systematic electrification has a correspondingly strong effect on our carbon footprint.

Other technical refinements include optional features such as DIGITAL LIGHT and rear-axle steering.

The Saloon and Estate models première together, can be ordered from 30 March and will arrive in dealer showrooms in summer 2021.