Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection - A unique motor car on an appropriately grand scale

New Collection of the marque’s pinnacle Phantom limousine Design concept inspired by time, astronomical phenomena and the infinite reaches of the universe New Bespoke paint finish, Kairos Blue, incorporates mica flakes that produce a subtle sparkling effect, mimicking stars in the night sky Completely reimagined Pulsar Headliner combines fibre-optic lighting and intricate Bespoke embroidery Phantom’s Gallery features 100 individual columns, milled from a single billet of black-anodised and hand-polished aluminium Hundreds of illuminated perforations form swirling, twisting patterns in the door linings Spirit of Ecstasy is personalised with a significant date and location of the owner’s choosing Production limited to just 20 examples, all already allocated to clients around the world Hand-painted Tempus Champagne Chest accompanies Collection