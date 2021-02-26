2021 Ram 1500 TRX in Flame Red Off-roading

The 2021 Ram TRX combines all-new features, technology and authentic premium materials with extreme performance, class-leading quality, comfort and durability.

The interior design team chose premium textures, colors and material, including available hand-wrapped leather instrument panels for unexpected luxury throughout.

The all-new 2021 Ram TRX features three interior options, including premium cloth and vinyl, premium wrapped leather and suede, or premium wrapped leather and suede with available red and carbon fiber accents.

Based on the Rebel layout, trucks outfitted with a TR Equipment Group will greet occupants with premium cloth and vinyl accents featuring black and Dark Ruby Red surfaces.

Opting for the TR1 or TR2 Equipment Group provides an interior based on the Ram 1500 Limited and features an all-black color scheme with leather and suede to give TRX a unique feel.

Heated and ventilated premium Natura Plus leather with perforated suede accents cover the front bucket and rear bench seats.

The TR1 and TR2 Equipment Groups come standard with medium Greystone stitching and Graphite Metallic accents.

The TR2 Equipment Group offers TRX red stitching and carbon fiber accents as an available option.