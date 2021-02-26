This US man has been dipping into freezing lake for over 300 days to push body out of comfort zone

A man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been taking a dip in the freezing Lake Michigan for over 300 days in order to push the limits of his comfort zone.

A man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been taking a dip in the freezing Lake Michigan for over 300 days in order to push the limits of his comfort zone.

After battling against depression and anxiety Paul Koepnick decided to "take control of his life" and push himself out of his comfort zone by swimming in freezing water.

Footage from January 30 shows Koepnick in his swimming gear submerging himself in the lake's icy surface.

He said: "I decided I was going to take back control of my life and push the limits of my comfort zone to create the life that I wanted to live and cultivate positivity and happiness.

I found that cold water immersion and this 'mind over matter' practice was the answer for me.

"I have been demonstrating mind over matter and cold water immersion in Lake Michigan every day for the last 300 days.

The practice has completely changed my life and my mindset.

"I share my story and the cold water effect with others to inspire them to focus on their mental health and well-being during these isolating times of COVID-19 and teach them through cold water immersion and cold showers that they too can become their best self and become the victors of their life and not the victims of their circumstances."