Coast Guard released sea turtles that were displaced by a recent winter storm on 22nd February 2021 near Corpus Christi, Texas i

This is the moment US Coast Guard officers and volunteers release 146 sea turtles back in the water after they were displaced by a severe winter storm.The incident took place near the coastal city of Corpus Christi in the US state of Texas on 22nd February.(DVIDS.

U.S. Coast Guard District 8/Newsflash)