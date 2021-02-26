Indonesia kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations for journalists Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 02:02s 26 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Indonesia kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations for journalists Indonesia kicked off its mass COVID-19 vaccination of journalists on February 25. Footage from inside the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta shows 5,500 journalists getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Indonesia kicked off its mass COVID-19 vaccination of journalists on February 25. Footage from inside the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta shows 5,500 journalists getting their COVID-19 vaccine. President Joko Widodo was observing the activity.