Friday, February 26, 2021

Indonesia kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations for journalists

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:02s 0 shares 1 views
Indonesia kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations for journalists

Indonesia kicked off its mass COVID-19 vaccination of journalists on February 25.

Footage from inside the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta shows 5,500 journalists getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joko Widodo was observing the activity.

