Indonesia kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations for journalists

Indonesia kicked off its mass COVID-19 vaccination of journalists on February 25.
Footage from inside the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta shows 5,500 journalists getting their COVID-19 vaccine.
President Joko Widodo was observing the activity.