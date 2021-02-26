Watch: 117 gelatin sticks, 370 detonators seized from train passenger in Kerala

Railway Protection Force seized large quantities of explosives from a woman in Kerala.

The woman, nabbed at Kozhikode Railway Station, was travelling in a train from Chennai.

Explosives, seized during a search by RPF, included 117 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators.

Ramani, a native of Tiruvannamalai, was heading to Thalassery by Chennai-Mangaluru express.

Security officials informed that Ramani said the explosives were meant for digging wells.

RPF has intensified searches in trains ahead of assembly elections in Kerala.

RPF has taken Ramani into custody, registered a case in connection with the incident.

RPF said that the case will be handed over to state police for detailed investigation.