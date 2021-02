Shadow and Bone on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone Season 1, created by Eric Heisserer.

It stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Archie Renaux.

Shadow and Bone Release Date: April 23, 2021 on Netflix After you watch Shadow and Bone let us know your review.

