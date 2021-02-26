Prince Harry Reveals He Left Royal Life Due to Mental Health Concerns

While appearing on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden,' Harry said the British press had been "destroying" his mental health.

We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health.

I was like, this is toxic.

So I did what any husband and what any father would do.

, Prince Harry, on 'The Late Late Show'.

After formally abandoning their roles as working members of the royal family in January of 2020.

Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles to forge their own path.

It was never walking away.

It was stepping back rather than stepping down.

It was a really difficult environment, Prince Harry, on 'The Late Late Show'.

Harry insists that his family's new life in Los Angeles will be "a slightly different version, but a continuation, of what we were doing back in the UK anyway.".

My life is always going to be about public service, and Meghan signed up to that, and the two of us enjoy doing that, Prince Harry, on 'The Late Late Show'.

The couple is set to sit down with Oprah Winfrey next for an in-depth primetime interview