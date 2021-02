Friend is not surprised by dog walker's bravery

A friend of the dogwalker who was shot trying to protect Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs has told ITV News he's not surprised at his bravery.

Ryan Fisher remains in hospital after the attack near the musician's Hollywood home on Wednesday.

Close friend Dr Fred Pescatore says Ryan would do anything for the dogs and is slowly improving.

Report by Etemadil.

