Saturday, March 6, 2021

Top 20 Worst Blue/Green Screen Effects in Movies Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 19:54s 0 shares 9 views
Special effects can look incredible...when done right.

For this list, we're looking at the compositing shots in films that looked embarrassing instead of impressive.

Our countdown includes “King Kong”, "The Last Airbender", “Die Another Day”, “Ultraviolet”, and more!

