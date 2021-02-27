Peaceful protest against Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused top military officers of attempting a coup after they demanded that he step down, adding fuel to months-long protests calling for his resignation on Febr

The opposition had announced that it was going to stay on the streets of Yerevan at night, as well as to set up a tent city.

Anti-government sentiment swelled last November, after the conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region ended, and gathered pace again this week.

The conflict saw thousands killed on both sides and swathes of territory in and around the mountainous region ceded to Azerbaijan.