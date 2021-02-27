Super Sema Song

Super Sema - Official Theme Song - YouTube Originals - She’s a Maker.

Creator.

A super Technovator.

Who is this girl who’s gonna change the world?

It’s Supa Supa Supa Sema!

Supa Supa Supa Sema!

Sing along to the theme song of the new African animated series Super Sema and join Sema and MB on their world-changing adventures in Dunia!

Streaming free from YouTube Originals starting March 8, 2021.

The first African produced series follows the daring adventures of Sema, a young, African superhero girl, who lives in the neo-Africa-futuristic community of Dunia with her brother MB.

Sema uses her “technovating” powers fueled by STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) to save her village from a heartless robot uber-villain.

It was crucial for the global all-female team at Kukua to develop and create a show where black children can see themselves on screen and the continent of Africa is represented as 40% of children worldwide will be African by 2050.