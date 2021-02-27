Redding movie theater set to reopen on March 5

Movie-goers will be able to go back to the box officer next week.

Back to the box office for movie- goers.

One redding movie will be reopening to the public.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live at cinemark 14 in redding.

Ana you spoke to people what did they tell you?

Some people tell me they haven't been to a movie theater in almost a year and can't wait.

Take pkg**take sot* trt :04 elle dank lives in redding i really miss going to the movie theaters because it was a fun thing to do with friends it's the experience of going to the theater to see a movie that people miss the most.*take sot* trt :06 andrew bennett lives in redding i think movies are an integral part of a balanced life in some people's lives, some entertainment is always helpful ((butt to))*take sot* trt :05 aliyah doan lives in redding it's been a long time so it's hard to remember what it feels like and even though you can stream newly released movies on an app &*take sot* trt :03 elle dank lives in redding it's not the same when it's just at home because you can do that anytime.*ana stand up* trt :12 ana torrea atorreanews while some big- time movie hits are available on some streaming services like hbo max, netflix, and even disney plus, people would still rather see their movies right here on the big screen.

Take sot* trt :12 elle dank lives in redding sharing the experience of watching a movie with someone and the overall just atmosphere of the movie theater in the dark with a huge screen, that was really fun and you have something to talk about with your friends after*take sot* trt :07 andrew bennett lives in redding i would enjoy a movie probably no more than once a month or once every few months, i think it will be more helpful to more social contact than social media contact not to mention getting the full surround sound big screen experience.

Cinemark 14 will be back open on march 5-th.

The theater will open 20 minutes before the first showtime.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Cinemark is encouraging people to buy their tickets online for a more contactless experience.

