NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza Stepping Down

In a surprise move, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is stepping down.
The shake-up comes with less than 10 months to go in his tenure; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
In a surprise move, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is stepping down.
The shake-up comes with less than 10 months to go in his tenure; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Meisha Porter will be the first Black woman to lead New York City's public schools. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Mayor Bill de Blasio touted Carranza’s leadership both before and during the pandemic. CBS2's John Dias reports.