2-26-21 SPORTS EXPRESS: Comets third period surge defeats Amerks; New Hartford boys and girls basket

The adirondack bank center to host the rochester americans.

Plus...two big-time local rivals go head-to-head in yand .

(((2-shot))) hello everyone and welcome to sportsxprs.

It h been a while but weare bace boxes and being claustrophobic - i've never been this happy being confined to a small space before but it just means we're rolling chels!

Absolutely - sports are returning in our area and we actually ha some game tion to show you!

We'll start things off tonight with the utica comets - back at home for their second game at the aud...they hosted therochester r it is tonight's big game...these two teams met last thursday with the amerks coming away with a shootout win.

Jack rathbone - a top canucks prospect out of harvard making his pro debut tonight.

--- less than five minutes in - comets get on the board.

Rathbone - from the point - john stevens burs the rebound.

An assist for rathbone - his first pro point.

Stevens second of the year 1-0.

--- chelsea jon gillies solid again in goal tonight for utica.

Quick fdin fn the one-timer from remi elie.

24 saves for the comets netminder tonight.

--- spencer in the second - amerks on the power play.

They cash in righta- steven fogarty chips in the rebound on the backhand and we're all knotted up at one.

--- chelsea it'd be all square for the next ten minutes - until a good cycle down low leads to john stevens' second of the night.

Great feeds from tanner kaspick and will lockwood to set him up... (((score))) ...the amerks would draw even again but the comets explode for five goals in the third to take this one 7-2.

Trent cull:i like their specialty teams tonight we've had a lot of youth on our penalty kill tonight and throughout the season and i feel like that was a good night for us.

We've been struggling a little bit with that so we were a little more in control tonight and the pk five on five i loved our ozone play.

The stuff we've been preaching and they've taken and ran with it done a really good job with it.

Jack rathbone:i felt it went good these guys made it really easy play with some really good hockey players out there wjust y it's been a while haven't played since everything shut down last march i was just kind a like a kid in a candy store just try to come to the rink with a smile on my face and work hard.

Spencer no rest for the weary here - after more than a week off - comets with two in a row.

Right back at it tomorrow night in syracuse to take on the crunch.

Seven o'clock puck drop.

In the college ranks - class of 1965 are in hamiln.

Thecolgam hosting clarkson in the final home game of the regular season.

--- no scoring in the first - to the second.

Just 48 seconds in.

Josh mchechney - going end to end.

Puts it home on the forehand and puts it in.

Raiders open the scoring.

--- nearly thirteen minutes in - colgate doubles up the lead.

On the power play - right off the face- off - nick austin from the point - that finds its way in.

Raiders a big special teams goal - they're up two.

--- but in the third - here come the golden knights.2-r play now.

Shot from the point stopped - connor mccarthy puts in the rebound.

We're all tied up at two.

--- with just over two minutes remaining - anthony romano - already a goal to his name tonight.

Powers his way into the offensive zone and fires it - that hits the back of the net... (((score))) ...late goal would be the game-winner.

Heartbreak for the raiders whof.

(((2-shot))) (((start music when secondnch startstalking)))o the first intermissn osports exg the status of utica college athletics and where things stand heading into the weekend.

But coming up next...rivalry night on thehardd whitesboro sqre off r thefirst a year.

In the season.

Yes..and especially when you had to wait over a year to resuthat ris whitesboro versus n hartfoon tht with the guys, -- new hartford coming into this game looking for their first win of the season.

-- whitesboro, looking to extend their winning streak to three games.

About midway through the first quarter, whitesboro in a fast bre, senior matt lee...on the wing, two dribbles into the paint and finishes the underhand(??) or the flick of the wrist layup for the and-pne opportunitywhiteoro taka 4-3 le.

Spencer chels new hartford would go on a 9 to 0 run to close the first quarter by zachary philipkoski would started shooting lights out from three.

You can hear him clapping his hands calling for the ball.

He just couldn't miss in the first quarter.

(((score))) the spartans would hold a 9 point lead at halftime and would go onto wi53.

Chelsea same rivalry, different setting.

This timebetw rtford high sool..

And iwas sens of senior basketball players and cheerleaders were iattendan, right off the tip its the senior to the junior.

Zavia jamie and kaia henderson...two on one... henderson finishes for two.

-- spencer once she gets started, it's really hard to slow her down.

A minute later she just walks in to this three-pointer and drains it.

Easy money for henderson.

-- chelsea the spartans would jump out to a 9-0 lead but then this happened.

Freshamn emma kane to senior jenae ciancaglini to put the warriors on the board..

-- spencer later in the quarter, henderson takes a te its off but talia vitullo is therefa murray is calling for itn the corner.

Because she knew it was going in.

And it did.

(((score))) new hartford would lead by 9 at the end of the first...and would go onto win 73 to 41.

Here are some other scores from around the area... igirls d v-v-s battled it out in a nail biter tonight...also oneida's senior night.

V-v-s edged out a 54 to 53 win.

-- over in cooperstown unatego visited the hawkeyes and the spartans walked away with a 50 to 37 win.

((change)) spencer in boys basketball, notre dame defeated r-f-a 68 to 47 dlowvilr 40-point performance on south lewis winning 82 to 46.

((change)) chelsea and in boys ice hockey... rivalry on the ice.

Whitesboro defeats new hartford 2 to 1 in theiseason ol be posted on our website at w-k-t- v.com (((2-shot)))(((start music when second anchor speaks))) that sounds the horn on the second perd here on oureasondebut of sa college athletics.

After a brief pause this week - some u-c teams return to action this weekend while others ce a longer lay-off.

Where we stand right now...next.

Bumpback & athlete of the week tonight when it comes to utica college athletics.

Chelsea some teams were officially cleared to return to action from a brief pause today -includ women's ice hockey teams - while others continue to away the 'ok.'

Spencer u-c president laura casamento announced today that teams with no positive cases can resume play immediately - while those with positive tests will remain on pause for another 10-day period before being re-evaluated.

--- according to casamento - 18 students have been placed in remote instruction for violating health and safety protocols.

--- chelsea an investigation is ongoing which additional action will be taken - including cancellations of seasons for certain individual teams found to have violated protocols.

All in all - there were more than 20 positive cases on campus and nearly 100 students placed in quarantine due to the outbreak.

Decisions regarding additional action will be announced next week when the investigation is complete.

School officials say a scenario like this wasn't totally unexpected but that through the policies they have put in place - they have been ready to take swift action once it occurred.

Dave fontaine: i think that's the area where we done such a great job you know to be able to test all of our udentathleted these optics so we're not caught off guard or surprised.

Were able to react appropriately and put in place the plans that we have for situation like this which up to it and including a pause when we need to.

I think we're in a good spot and again i can't credit president casamento enough for all of her efforts to keep everybody safe and keep us going in the right direction and keep us active and keep our doors open and utica college and keep our students healthy and safe.

So as we told you - the pioneers women's ice hockey team returned to action tonight visiting nazareth....the golden flyers shut out the pioneers winning 2-0.

--- those two teams will be atheaude back end of the home-and-home.

((change)) the men's team hosts chatham university tomorrow afternoon at two p- m before traveling to purchase to take on manhattanville on sunday evening.

The men's basketball teahad bn scheduled to starits sean on monday - but we have word tonight - they have not yet been cleared to play.

We will continue to follow their status - as well as the rest of pioneers athletics and update you with any developments.

