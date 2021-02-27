High School Highlight Reel: 2-27-21

In our Game of the Week, two teams who have missed a total of three weeks of playing time.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - There are only two weeks left in the high school hoops regular season and it has been a crazy one.

No excuses this season..everyone dealing with the same thing.

In our game of the week...frederick douglass and scott county.

The broncos coming off a two-week halt...scott county on two separate 2- week pauses.

The game must go on... the high school highlight reel starts now.

After not getting the respect they deserved...the frederick douglass boys were ranked #9...then they were shutdown due to covid.

After not getting the respect they deserved...the frederick douglass boys were ranked #9...then they were shutdown due to covid.

Scott county has missed their share of games this year, but they come into tonight's game on a six-game win streak.

Douglass taking on scott county...good enough for your game of the week.

J-z middleton feeds jeremy hamilton.

He goes right up with it and scores.

Dashawn jackson drives...defense collapes.

He kicks to julius scearce.

Pump fake...three ball.

Good!

He finished with 17 points.

Scearce with the nice feed to connor haga.

Nice move...finishes at the bucket.

He had 11 points.

Haga misses the three.

Zaydan ferguson corral the rebound and there is nobody home.

Nails the three.

2 of his 5 points.

Defense all over jackson.

He throws it away.

Andrew wilhite leading the break.

Throws it off the backboard and hamilton slams it home.

Oh my.... hamilton led county with 16 points.

Not enough though.

Douglass notches their ninth straight win...77 to 59 over scott county.

Broncos had three guys in double figures.

Jason moseley "coming off that break of covid it's just great for our guys to be playing.

You know we knocked the rust off a little bit the other night against bardstown and we got it going tonight.

You got 12 guys on a team and you have to have 12 guys in order to win a championship.

We're not looking at it to be about one player to two players...we've got 12 guys.

And we say family and that's what we mean."

After that heartbreaker last night...dunbar back in action tonight hosting trinity.

Dunbar's tim hall...playing great defense.

Gets the steal....then the easy lay in.

Nick spalding drives and kicks to zach carter for three.

Bottoms!

Max van dyke to spalding.

Too much room.

Knocks down the three.

Dunbar loses another close one.

Trinity beats dunbar...57 to 54.

Down in somerset now..

North laurel..

Taking on pulaski county.

Whenever you play the jags..

You gotta be ready for a track meet.

Reed sheppard to brody brock..

Knocks down the three.

Pc's turn now..

Nice drive and kick to cayden landcaster..

Cuts the early deficit to one.

Later..

It's sheppard with a little defense to offense.

The steal..

And then on the other end..

Makes the finish look so easy.

Jags win this one..

99-86.

Two lincoln county now..

Pats taking on wayne county..

In a match-up that featured two of the top six winningest coaches in the state.

2q..

Gage gregory feeds brody weaver for the lay-up.

Cards down 8.

3q..

Lincoln county looking to extend the lead..

The three..

Nope..

But look at the fight from tremane alcorn.

Weight room son..

The board..

The bucket..

And the foul.

Back on the other end..

Mason burchett gets a step..

Finishes through contact..

And will get an extra shot at the line.

Lincoln county would pull away eventually..

64-43 mason county hosting fleming.

Royals with a little in and out play for anwar perry who nails the trey ball he had 15 points.

Off an inbounds play with a shot fake and landen lutz drains the 3 with an and 1 nate mitchell with the steal and trying to fly high but misses the dunk but he gets it back and takes the easy 2 he led mason with 24.

Isaac frye trailing the play and drains the 3 point shot from the wing mason wins big...102 to 53.

They are now 12 and 3.

We are halfway home, but there are still more games coming.

L-c-a girls at sayre.

Montgomery county hosting paris.

Also a big night and honor for lexington catholic's ben johnson.

C1 3 winning 13 games.

This season...in a covid shortened season...they sit at 8-3.

It's the l-c-a girls struggling this season.

Sitting at 7 and 13...both looking for a win tonight.

L-c-a's bench missing head coach hailey warren tonight...why?

She just welcomed a brand new baby boy...carter...cong rats to her family.

To the game...grace royalty gets the feed in the post.

Scores.

She had a team-high tying 12 points.

Sayre's defense hounding royalty...she gets it out, but kylee dennis pokes away the pass.

One-woman fast break...she lays it in easily.

More from dennis...this time she just rips the ball away.

She's off...absorbs the contact...and one!

Dennis had a game- high 24 points and 10 rebounds.

L-c-a answers..sophia gabbert fromt he corner.

Hits the three.

She was the other eagle with 12.

Sayre wins this one over l-c-a 36 to 30.

Down in lincoln county..

Pats taking on somerset.

3q..

Briar jumpers trailing..

Kate bruner pump fakes..

Drives..

Gets the bucket..

And the foul.

She'd miss the freebie though.

Lincoln county comes right back..

Emily estes..

Hook..

Line and sinker..

With that shot fake.

Pats extend the lead back to six.

Briar jumpers still chipping away..

Madison garland will spot up from the top of the key.

Lincoln county..

Would keep the briar jumpers at bay though..

54-47 is the final.

It was senior night tonight for montgomery county kennon owens and savannah parker whats a better way to open up than with the two senior duos lady indians kennon owens beating the press and dropping it off to savannah parker for a easy layup while paris is looking to swing the ball they finds zoe strings touching nothing but the strings from behind the arch lady indians getting the steal but hayden barrier cant control it in bounds but fights for it back and finds the senior k ennon owens waiting for 2 hayden barrier drives hard and finds shaelynn harris for a easy 2