Roasted, fried and sparking change

When you heat up papads for your next meal, think of its long history of women's empowerment.

Lijjat is one of the oldest and most famous papad brands in the country.

It is produced by the Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad, India’s oldest all-woman co-operative, which employs over 45,000 women across the country – many of them unskilled and struggling to support their families.