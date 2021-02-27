Lady Gaga's bulldogs returned

Lady Gaga's two stolen bulldogs, snatched in a violent abduction that left the pets' caretaker shot in the chest this week in Hollywood, were turned over to police on Friday (February 26) and have been reunited with the pop singer's representatives, police said.

Koji and Gustav were reunited with the singers' representatives, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

They were turned over by a woman, unharmed, hours after the Oscar-winning singer issued a plea on social media to bring them home.

On Twitter, Gaga said, quote, "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," and offered to pay US$500,000 for their safe return.

A woman who authorities have not publicly identified brought the dogs to the station.

It was not immediately clear how she obtained the dogs, or whether she will collect the reward.

On Wednesday, Gaga's pet caretaker Ryan Fisher was shot in a residential area in Hollywood, when he was walking the celebrity's three bulldogs.

Two were kidnapped, while the third escaped, and was later found by the police.

Gaga praised Fisher for risking his life and called him "a hero." Fisher is expected to make a full recovery, his family told celebrity website TMZ on Friday.