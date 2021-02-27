Indiana reports 963 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 102 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Friday.

Now a look at covid 19 numbers.indiana reporting nine hundred 63 new positive cases.

This brings the total to over six hundred 60 thousand.33 new deaths brings the total number to 12 thousand and 98.the 7 day positivity rate is now four percent.

Around our area.allen county adding 56 cases.adams adds six cases.defiance adds 11 new cases.elkhart adds 25 new cases.kosciusko adds 10 cases.

Noble adds six cases and one death.paulding adds nine cases.wabash adds eight cases.wells adds six cases.

Whitley adds six cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

21 thousand nine hundred 63 first doses have been administered...and 24 thousand eight hundred 22 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over nine hundred 63 thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated is five hundred 31 thousand.