Will taxes spoil Trump's return?

The New York D.A.
Has finally obtained Trump’s tax records in its investigation into tax and bank fraud.
But the D.A.
Is not expected to run for re-election.
How might these factors affect the case?
The New York D.A.
Has finally obtained Trump’s tax records in its investigation into tax and bank fraud.
But the D.A.
Is not expected to run for re-election.
How might these factors affect the case?
A friend sent me a new study showing that the top five executives of major corporations pocketed between 15 and 19 cents of every..