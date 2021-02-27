Adorable Girl Interrupts Company's Zoom Meeting

Occurred on February 19, 2021 / Ithaca, New York, USAInfo from Licensor: "During a marketing meeting for Layer Origin Nutrition's new PureHMO™ Prebiotic supplement line one of the employees excused himself for a moment and walked away from his computer.

The meeting continued but a short time later, his daughter walked up to the computer and began talking with the other people in the meeting.

She proceeded to reveal that she made a drawing for her "daddy" in art class with the help of a teacher, depicting that "mommy" is mad at daddy for "spending too much money on the superbowl," presumably from betting.

It was a very cute and funny moment and slightly embarrassing.

But the company is thankful that the meeting was being recorded."