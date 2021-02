Anti-lockdown activist Piers Corbyn has been arrested again at a march in Fulham, west London.

Video filmed on Saturday (February 27) at Bishops Park, Fulham shows the brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy being led away in handcuffs by Metropolitan Police officers as onlookers say "well done, Piers."