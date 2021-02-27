Arrests made after hundreds gather for anti-lockdown protests in London

Police in London made arrests at an anti-lockdown protest on Saturday (November 27).

Video shows Metropolitan Police arresting a musician taking part in a performance at Bishops Park in Fulham as part of a protest held despite orders banning public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Piers Corbyn, brother of the former Labour Party leader Jeremy, is also seen being arrested.

A crowd of between 200 and 300 people gathered, according to UK media.

Elsewhere on Saturday, sun seekers flocked to beaches and other beauty spots in parts of England amid warmer 15C temperatures.