Pop up vaccine clinic in Greene Co

Variants could impact efforts to reach it.

Local health departments are working to get everyone vaccinated.

1-wabash valley community is getting a little help from the state in the form of a "pop-up" clinic.

News 10's bri shackelford traveled to greene county, indiana to learn more.

Bri intr} the indiana state department of health is working with counties to administer covid-19 vaccines... to ultimately achieve herd immunity.

That means state workers are on the frontlines -- fighting the virus, too.

Pk} the state department of health is helping counties across the state by offering pop-up vaccination clinics like this one.

The 4-h fairgrounds in greene county was used to get people through the process quickly.

The state department partnered with the national guard to administer first doses of the pfizer covid-19 vaccine.

An official with the greene county health department says this clinic could not have came at a better time.

That's because the age requirement was just lowered to 60 in indiana.

""i think that the state has done a great job in supporting the health departments with getting as much of the vaccine as we can, as well as providing additional opportunities."

She says she was overjoyed when she heard greene county was chosen for the pop-up clinic -- especially since this is a rural area.

"being smaller to be thought of in that manner to come and additionally, bring those addition doses to ur county is very exciting.

And not only exciting, it's encouraging."

Bri ou} this is just a pop-up clinic so it is closed now but will be offered again in a few weeks so people can get their second dose of vaccine.

If you live in indiana and are eligible to be vaccinated... you can schedule an appointment by going to "our shot dot i-n dot gov."

Back to you.