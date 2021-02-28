Centre wants to take away farmers' lands and give them to 3-4 capitalists: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a public rally in Meerut came down heavy on Centre government's three agriculture laws.

Terming them as "death warrants," Kejriwal said that it is a do or die situation for farmers sitting on border.

"The government wants to take away their lands and give them to 3-4 capitalists.

Farmers will become labourers in their own fields," Kejriwal added.

CM Kejriwal said that Centre government has left behind Britishers.

He said, "Even Britishers did not oppress our farmers to this extent, they did not fix nails on the ground."