Residents in several European countries express frustrations at COVID measures

"I am limited in my freedom.
Not to mention the kids.
They can't go to school.
Learning online?
What future will they have?" one demonstrator in Hungary said.
"I am limited in my freedom.
Not to mention the kids.
They can't go to school.
Learning online?
What future will they have?" one demonstrator in Hungary said.
"I am limited in my freedom. Not to mention the kids. They can't go to school. Learning online? What future will they have?" one..
Glasgow, Scotland, Feb 19, 2021 / 05:01 pm (CNA).- Scotland’s coronavirus-related ban on public worship goes too far and churches..