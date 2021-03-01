Hispano Suiza has chosen Grupo Mohr as its first distributor in Germany - Interview with Lorenz M. Mohr

Hispano Suiza, a Spanish manufacturer of hyper-luxury vehicles founded in Barcelona in 1904 by the Suqué Mateu family, continues its international expansion process.

Its new model, the Carmen, and its sportier version, the Carmen Boulogne, will be sold in Germany by the Mohr Group, at its exclusive showroom located in Motorworld München.

For Hispano Suiza, expansion into Germany is a huge challenge, one that is met with great enthusiasm.

The exclusive 100% electric hypercars of the historic Spanish brand will enter the main automotive market in Europe to attract the most demanding customers, with a product with unbeatable technical and design characteristics.

Hispano Suiza will be part of the range of models present at the new Mohr Group showroom located in Motorworld München.

It is a 1,600 m2 space where the Group, led by the Mohr brothers, Luis and Lorenz, will showcase an amazing display of luxury vehicles, including hypercars and classics.