Footage shows FIREBALLS lighting up the sky as the UK is hit with a meteor shower

People were shocked to see fireballs - and sonic booms - lighting up the night sky above their homes last night [February 28] during a sudden meteor shower.

Alex Stoneman checked the NEST security cameras outside both his home and his business.*This video was filmed 28th February 2021