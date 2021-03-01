S&P 500 Movers: RCL, NRG

In early trading on Monday, shares of NRG Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.7%.

Year to date, NRG Energy registers a 9.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 1.5%.

Royal Caribbean Group is showing a gain of 22.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Albemarle, trading down 1.1%, and DENTSPLY SIRONA, trading up 12.2% on the day.