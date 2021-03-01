Pro and anti-PM protests grip Yerevan as Armenians clash over government future

Protesters stormed a government building in the Armenian capital on Monday (March 1), escalating a months-long political crisis over Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s handling of the recent Nagorno-Ka

Protesters stormed a government building in the Armenian capital on Monday (March 1), escalating a months-long political crisis over Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s handling of the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Demonstrators forced their way into the building in Yerevan to demand Pashinyan quits, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Other protesters showed up for Pashinyan's rally where he apologized for mistakes and announced a referendum on a new constitution.