In Production: A New Series on Diversity & Inclusion, hosted by Disney’s Rita Ferro – All for the Kids of Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN/NEW YORK - Busy times here at Beet.TV with a number of projects underway and planned.

One of the most exciting is our new series on diversity and inclusion with interviews with our colleagues of color who tell of their journeys and hopes fora more inclusive industry and society.

It is a continuation of our series on the topic we published last year in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing and demands for racial justice.

The new videos are hosted by longtime diversity advocate and leader Rita Ferro, President of Disney Advertising Sales & Partnerships.

Rita hosts separate fireside chats with Carla Hassan, CMO of Citi; Nancy Reyes, President, TBWA/Chiat/ Day/NY; Michael Solomon, COO, PHD NA; and Justin Thomas-Copeland, President of DDB, NA.

The project is a fundraiser/awareness campaign for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

As you may know, I have been a champion of this group, and its bold and innovative efforts to fight child poverty on the island, for several years.

Last month in San Juan, we interviewed the organization’s president Olga Ramos on the work of the Club and her personal experience.

We are publishing that interview today.

Separately, Olga was interviewed by Rita last week for the upcoming diversity series, both in English and in Spanish.

This session will be published later this month.

[caption id="attachment_72105" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Rita Ferro, Disney & Olga Ramos, BGCPR[/caption] I hope you will join Beet and Disney in supporting this group by making a contribution directly to the not-for-profit group.

The series kicks off on March 8.

Gracias Rita!