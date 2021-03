Important we keep an eye on new mutations says Powis

NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis has sought to allay concerns about new coronavirus variants in the UK.

"We know it is going to mutate", he said.

"It's important we keep an eye on new mutations".

He added that we must go "full speed ahead with the vaccination programme" despite concerns over new variants.

Report by Thomasl.

