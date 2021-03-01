Former French President Sarkozy Convicted of Corruption, Sentenced to Jail

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, 66, was sentenced to a year in prison on Monday.

He was convicted of charges of the attempted bribery of a French judge in order to receive information about a case in which he was involved.

The corruption conviction of a French president is the nation's first in modern history.

Sarkozy's lawyers will appeal the ruling.

The former president will remain free throughout the appeals precess.

The case is the result of a series of secret phone calls made in 2014 in which he committed to helping a magistrate move up in his career.

In exchange for leaked information regarding a separate investigation concerning his presidential campaign financing.

Sarkozy was the president of France from 2007 until 2012