Hardy virtual Black History Month

Here is how one local school is keeping the tradition alive this year.

Black History month is different this year during the pandemic.

Creative for this year's black history month celebration.

But they still managed to get hardy at home students through a series of interactive projects.

See for yourself in tonight's... what's right with our schools.

Rose: this is something we do every year.

We always celebrate black history month.

So we wanted to try and make it as normal as we could.

Even though we are not having our black history social studies night like we normally would.

We are still celebrating it and in a way that it is adapted and accessible as possible.

Luanda: well this is how we are celebrating black history month during covid times.

And in the book we have qr codes.

And down at the bottom every class that did this created a video about their famous person.

And they were able to create a qr code that upload it to our youtube page and you can see what they create it.

Natural sound: jacob lawrence was born in 1917.

Rose: but we also passed out trading cards so that each student catches someone else to research.

Student 1: i chose muhamed ali because he was a famous boxer.

Student 2: i chose how do you mcdaniels because she was the first african-american to win a award.

Student 3: i chose benjamin o davis junior because he was the first black person in the air force.

Student 4: i chose audrey faye higrist.

Student 5: i chose madame cj walker because i like some of the books that my teacher miss prince gave me.

Rose: it was so important that we still celebrated this in someway.

And made it where it was accessible to our hardy at home students who aren't here in the school building with us.

Natural sound: rose: also in music miss tortora has been talking about spiritual's and how those are important.

Especially with our primary grades.

Our fifth grade students have been researching hbcu with the climate and culture teams. i want them to remember that there are so many significant african- americans that have contributed to our country's history.

I want them to know that they do not have to learn about these people only in february.

Maybe that will lead them to learning more about somebody else and somebody else.

If you have an idea for a story, go to our website, wdef dot com.

Look for the icon that says what's right with our schools, and you'll find a link to post your story idea.