JUSTINE Movie (2021) - Tallulah Haddon, Sian Reese-Williams

Plot synopsis: Justine (Tallulah Haddon), is a young woman with a ﬁerce intelligence but an equally strong appetite for self-destruction.

Along with her only friend Peach (Xavien Russell), she ﬁnds herself suﬀocated within a world that makes little sense and where alcohol is the only escape from her view of a hopeless future.

Her probation oﬃcer Leanne (Sian Reese-Williams) and her doctor (Steve Oram) try to guide her back into society, but Justine understands all too well what that society can oﬀer her and she doesn’t want to play by its rules.

When she meets Rachel (Sophie Reid), the possibility of happiness, love and a future starts to emerge, but her pain goes deep and as the demons within her begin to surface, she wonders if she can allow herself to hope.

Directed by Jamie Patterson Starring Tallulah Haddon (Taboo, Bearskins, Kiss Me First), Sophie Reid, (Barracuda, Game of Thrones), Sian Reese-Williams (Hidden, Emmerdale, Line Of Duty, Silent Witness), Steve Oram (The End of the F***ing World, Sightseers), Xavien Russell (Top Boy) and Kirsty Dillon (Strike, Locke).