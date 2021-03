New Land Rover Defender V8 Interior Design

Inside, Defender V8 features seats trimmed in unique Ebony Windsor Leather with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents, each finished with a unique Ebony tag, while the Defender’s exposed Cross Car Beam has a special Satin Black finish.

The four-spoke steering wheel is enhanced by an Alcantara rim and tactile satin chrome gearshift paddles, which are unique to V8 models.

Leather covers the airbag housing and gear lever, while illuminated treadplates are completed with a V8 script.