pkg West Lafayette's 9/11 Memorial display finds new home

In the lobby now stands a memorial wall dedicated to the victims. news 18's micah upshaw tells us how one local woman and the city fire department made it all possible.

This memorial has actually been in west lafayette for 20 years.

It sat on display in the west lafayette public library.

But as the building is going through major renovations -- fire fighters thought it was time to find the memorial a new home.

M: this year marks a monumental moment for our country -- it's the 20th anniversary of the september 11th terrorist attacks on the world trade centers.

That incident left nearly 3-thousand american's dead -- more than 300 of them were firefighters.

E: we all remember 9-11, now being a firefighter and that story, you know, all the firefighters that died and the type of situation they were dealing with.

Maybe we think about maybe what they were dealing with on that day.

M: former fire chief ron ford felt it was important even here in west lafayette that we honor those who died on that tragic day.

That's why he worked to bring a piece of steel here locally from the twin towers.

It eventually grew into this -- a collection of memorabilia, now showcased in a staple city landmark.

E: no better place than the city hall where people can see it everyday, come pass by, maybe start some discussions some thoughts of remembrance of everybody's time that they went through when they experienced the tragedy.

P: i'm so glad i live in a community like west lafayette, i really am.

M: west lafayette resident patti o'callahan is especially feeling the impact of this memorial moving the new margerum city hall building.

She's t only a former west lafayette city council member, but she's also and a former new-yorker who lost her cousin on 9-11.

He was a firefighter who died when the south tower collapsed.

P: i'm just so grateful for all these firefighters and safety officers of all kinds that put their lives one the line for us.

The memorial was brought over to city hall on friday.

The steel beam is the only item directly from the scene of the incident.

All the other items are related to 9-11 and were donated to the collection through the years.

