USE THIS OEN IN STEAD

USE THIS ONE

Amy russo, fox 24 news.

Jon: closer look at times we are talking wednesday night, march 3rd, 7:00 p.m.

To 6:00 a.m.

The next day.

There's a single outer lane closure mile marker 217 and 19 and thursday march 4th 7 to 7:00 a.m.

You will see single lane closure on the newport access road on the port and same road close march 5th 7:00 p.m.

To 7:00 a.m.

?

?

> expecting update on the state's covid-19 vaccine rollout efforts.

Governor mcmaster will be joined by state health and education official for a press conference at 10:00 a.m.

No word if it means teachers will get vaccinated if that's on the agenda.

We will keep you updated.

Leah: bars and restaurants can serve after 11:00 p.m.

We are getting more reaction from workers.

Here is rachel ellis.

Rachel: owner of uptown social says lift on the last call order is a huge relief.

Keith benjamin says it has been a scary and unpredictable time for bars and restaurants.

And explains this is a step toward a sign of normalcy moving forward.

Now that we have that 2:00 a.m.

Back i'm just really excited for my staff to be honest.

You know, they have dealt with this kind of in a more severe way than anybody.

Rachel: benjamin says uptown social relies on late hours for sales and looks forward to lots of work for employees.

Uptown social will continue to enforce its covid-19 protocols.

In downtown charleston, i'm rachel ellis reporting.

Leah: along with the lift of the last call ban south carolina department of commerce's approval for events for hundred 50 will no longer be required.

> continuing the partnership with fetter health to provide vaccine in rural communities.

Mal awe island.

Shouting sheriff's office will provide free rides to the clingic and request a ride by calling (843)259-3719.

Jon: cvs announcing adding 12 more locations for vaccines in colleton county and williamsburg county.

They will receive 15,000 doses of pfizer vaccine on a weekly basis.

Leah: there's another source for you to find place to get vaccinated.

Dhec system now live and home page list all where they are available.

Once you click the button to get started it will prompt you with questions and basic screening