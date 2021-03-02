Farmer spends lockdown building electric car to beat rising fuel prices

Rising fuel prices in India compelled a man to build a car from home that is powered by green energy.

Sushil Agarwal built an electric car inside his home that is powered by a 850 Watt motor and 100 Ah/ 54 Volt battery that can run for at least more than 300km.

The idea to build his own car hit him during the boring lockdown days and he started assembling the parts one by one to construct his vehicle.

Agarwal commented:" I was at my home when the lockdown restrictions were imposed.

I knew soon after the unlock happens, the fuel prices will shoot up so I decided to build my own car to keep myself occupied." Sushil is a farmer by profession from Odisha in eastern India and has built his vehicle just by reading some books and watching YouTube videos.

Video shows Agarwal on a test ride in the manufactured car that is yet to be polished.

He steers around his newly built vehicle that is still only in its initial frame and yet to given a complete finish.