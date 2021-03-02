UK coronavirus variant being tested in St. Joseph waterwaste project

Only one case of the uk coronavirus variant has been officially confirmed in the state of missouri,but a water sampling project is saying otherwise...kq2's danielle soxy met with st.

Joseph's water protection who has been testing for the virus since june... <<<(danielle sachse reporitng) since, june, 60 community sewer systems across the state have been testing for covid-19...hoping to find trends and learn more about the virus...sot: technical services manager, city water protection "with the sewershed monitoring project all we do is--we're just piggy-backing off of that sampling that we're already doing, and we just take a sub-sample of that and send it off to an external lab to get tested."it's called the sewershed surveillance project.state departments like the missouri health and senior services along with with the department of natural...are all working together...and now tracking a new strand...the uk coronavirus variant... sot: katie bruegge "for us its effiecient cause we're already collecting a daily sample that we do our internal testing on.

The sample kits get sent to us."the city of st.

Joseph has yet to confirm a new covid varriant..but test weekly from wastewater treatment plants that are later processed by a lab.sot: katie bruegge "and so this is one of our automated samplers that we have set up.

It runs 24/7...365...and it that is representative over a 24-hour period.

So it grabs samples periodically throuigh that time."like the size of a mini-fridge...inside sits a large jug that collects a compositie sample over a 24 hour period...sot: katie bruegge "for our covid sampling, we just take a sub-sample of what we're collecting over that day-time period, and we can just pour that off and send that off to get tested."the covid strain is declining throughout the project, but the dhss has said that the uk variant is now being found in some communites... sot: katie bruegee "they are finding different variants throughout the state in addition to the actual positive case of the varriant that's been seen."

Reporitng in st.

Joseph, danielle sachse, kq2 news.> the univeristy of missouri is also involved on the project..

Missouri is one of the first states to initiate this testing and this is one of the largest scale projects in the