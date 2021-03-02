Will Smith Says He May Consider Running for Political Office

Will Smith appeared on Crooked Media’s podcast, ‘Pod Save America,’ to talk about his future political aspirations.

Smith said that he may consider running for office “at some point down the line.” .

I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line, Will Smith, to 'Pod Save America'.

He then described himself as “optimistic” and “hopeful,” saying he’d like to do his part to foster “harmony” between people.

Whether the “part” means remaining “artistic” or entering the “political arena” is yet to be known by Smith.

I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena, Will Smith, to 'Pod Save America'.

This isn’t the first time that Smith has floated the idea of running for political office.

In 2015, Smith hinted that he felt compelled to run for office because of Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric.

This is the first year that I’ve been incensed to a level that I can’t sleep, you know?

So I’m feeling that at some point, in the near future, I will have to lend my voice to the conversation ... , Will Smith, via 'Complex'