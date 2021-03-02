6 Dr. Seuss Books Will Stop Being Published Due to Racist Images

Dr. Seuss Enterprises made the announcement on the late author and illustrator's birthday, March 2.

These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, via statement.

Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, via statement.

The books to cease being published are 'And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,' 'If I Ran the Zoo,'.

'McElligot's Pool,' 'On Beyond Zebra!,' 'Scrambled Eggs Super!'

And 'The Cat's Quizzer.'.

The company said that the decision was made last year.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process.

, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, via statement.

We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, via statement.

Dr. Seuss' works, which are sold in over 100 countries, have been translated into dozens of languages as well as braille