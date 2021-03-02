6 Dr. Seuss Books Are Being Pulled From Publication Due To Racist Images

Six Dr. Seuss titles will be removed from publication because of racist and insensitive images, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced in a statement Tuesday (3/2/21) on Dr. Seuss's birthday.

The books that will no longer be published or sold incude: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told the AP in a statement.