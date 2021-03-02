Restaurants, cafes and bars open in Netherlands as part of anti-lockdown protest

Open-air terraces of restaurants, cafes and bars opened in Breda as seen here on March 2 and across the Netherlands as part of anti-lockdown protests.

People are seen outside enjoying their drinks or food served by the local restaurant despite the lockdown measure imposed by the Dutch government due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic to close and work partly.

Owners of these shops are asking the government to open immediately the open-air areas.

The initiative was supported by Forum for Democracy political party (in Dutch Forum voor Democratie FvD ).